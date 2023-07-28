Super Featherweight Valencia Hospitalized After Fight With Acosta- Acosta Starts Go Fund Me

Mexican boxer Edy Valencia is in critical condition following his semi-main event bout against George Acosta at a Thompson Boxing Promotions event in Ontario, California on July 21, 2023.

After five rounds of the action fight, Valencia, (20-12-6, 7KO) informed his corner of difficulty with his vision, and the fight was eventually waived off by referee Ray Armendariz.

Valencia made it out of the ring and backstage on his own volition, yet matters then became serious and the fighter was taken via ambulance to San Antonio Regional Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit, where he remains at present.

Through five rounds, the Sinaloa based Valencia, a southpaw, produced a good showing of himself against Acosta, never in much duress throughout the contest and even rebounding well from a knockdown in the penultimate round. Valencia was displaying an array of deft head and foot movement and landing some productive offense of his own against Acosta.

Commentators Doug Fischer, Rich Marotta and Beto Duran pointed out Valencia’s expertly landed body punch followed shortly by an overhand right in the first round of the contest. “This is a good test at this point in his career for Acosta,” said Duran during the YouTube broadcast on the promotional company’s channel.

Acosta was effective yet remained cautious against the veteran Valencia as the fight progressed. Acosta sustained a cut at the right eye in round two. In the third round, Valencia was able to slip a few throws from Acosta, yet Acosta was throwing shots from all angles. Nonetheless, Valencia remained a game opponent, trading punches in the middle of the ring right up until the 10 second and closing bells sounded.

The fourth round proved to be Valencia’s most efficient, throwing feints and finding his way inside, landing lead left hands and body punches. Valencia landed a combination midway through the round and traded head shots with Acosta, (16-1, 3KO) near the end of the round.

At the ten-second count, Valencia gamely traded with Acosta, with Acosta landing a right hand that dropped Valencia to the canvas with one second remaining in the round. Valencia popped back up by the three count, nodded to his corner, sought to give Acosta a glove dap, and then sat on his stool for the one minute break.

California referee-judge Daniel Sandoval served as one of the three judges of the Valencia-Acosta semi-main event.

“Valencia was winning the fourth round up until he was knocked down,” said Sandoval.

The fifth round started with a clash of heads and Valencia remained competitive from the start of the frame to the end of the frame. Valencia threw less and was hit more by Acosta in the round. Valencia did not come out for round six, citing eye issues.



Following the fight, a medical examination took place, which then prompted an ambulance ride to San Antonio Hospital in Upland, California. At approximately 1:30 AM on Saturday morning, Valencia underwent surgery due to a due to a cerebral hemorrhage in order to reduce swelling and bleeding at the head and was thereafter placed in a medically induced coma.

“We are waiting and hoping for the best,” said the manager of Valencia, who has been bedside at the hospital with his fighter since Friday. Thompson Boxing Promotions associates, as well as California State Athletic Commission officials have visited Valencia.

The event was dubbed ‘One Last Time’, which served as the final fight card produced by Thompson Boxing Promotions. The champion producing promotional outfit ended operations following 23 years in the fight game. The outfit sent word through their social media outlets that day after the fight.

“Thompson Boxing Promotions is deeply saddened to inform that boxer Edy Valencia is currently fighting for his life at Ontario Hospital following his bout with G. Acosta. We believe in the power of collective support and strength, and together, we hope to see Edy pull through this trying ordeal.”

Valencia is a regular on the boxing circuit, serving as an experienced journeyman fighting all across the United States from New York to Florida and California as well as worldwide in the United Kingdom and Puerto Rico against the sports younger counterparts, at times producing victories of his own. The Acosta fight served as Valencia’s fourth bout in the first seven months of 2023.

Valencia’s last win came via decision over Jose Nunez Lopez on April 1, 2023 in his hometown of Sinaloa, Mexico.

Boxing promoter Lou Dibella has featured Valencia on his fight cards. “Terrible news. Edy fought recently on a show I promoted and he is a very nice young man. Prayers please for Edy Valencia and his a family. May God hold them in his hands.”

ACOSTA VISITS VALENCIA- STARTS GO FUND ME

In a remarkable display of compassion, Acosta visited Valencia in the hospital and has since spearheaded his own campaign in order to support his fellow fighter. Acosta is calling on his followers and sponsors to help and has created a Go Fund Me page for Valencia.

“I want to help however I can… I never want to cause long term damage to any opponent. At the end of the day, we boxers are all just humans fighting for our families. I don’t think any fighter ever truly wants to hurt another fighter,” said Acosta.

Acosta is displaying true compassion for his fellow athlete in his time of need, which is a regular occurrence in the boxing world. Outside of the ring, Acosta is also furthering his collegiate career, studying kinesiology at Cal State Fullerton in California. Acosta utilizes his social media accounts with posts of his fitness workouts and diet regimens.

The California based fighter shared that Valencia had reached out via text message prior to their fight.

“He told me that he didn’t have time to talk before the fight, yet he respected me, as well as all fighters who step into the ring and fight to win. He said he hoped the best man wins and that everything goes well.”

Valencia’s Go Fund Me Page can be found here: Edy Valencia’s Road to Recovery, organized by George Acosta.