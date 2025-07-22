News
Suchánek Shots: Las Vegas Pacquiao-Barrios
More in News
Fundora scores TKO over Tszyu in their rematch
Fundora dominates Tszyu to retain his WBC super welterweight title.
Pacquiao Turns Back Clock Yet Falls Short of Title Win Against Barrios
Manny Pacquiao once again filled the MGM Grand Garden Arena, for a record 16th...
Barrios Media Workout at Pound For Pound Gym In Las Vegas for WBC Title Defense Against Pacquiao
WBC Welterweight World Champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios held a media workout in advance...
Pacquiao-Roach Open Wild Card for Media Workout in Advance of Barrios Fight in July
Recent Hall of Fame inductee Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao, who had his hands casted in...