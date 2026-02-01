Stevenson takes over Lopez’ WBO title

Photos: Matchroom Boxing/Cris Esqueda

Shakur Stevenson put on a masterful performance on Saturday night, stepping up to junior welterweight to challenge Teofimo Lopez for his WBO title as part of ‘The Ring 6’ card at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Stevenson (25-0, 11 KOs), who owns the WBC lightweight title, moved up in weight and absolutely dominated Lopez (22-2, 13 KOs) from start to finish, controlling the pace with his jab and accurate counter punches that completely befuddled Lopez.

Stevenson was quick, sharp, and just too intelligent in the ring, while Lopez didn’t seem to have much of a gameplan, nor a Plan B to adapt during the fight. His corner did him no favors either by focusing on cheerleading in between rounds, rather than providing any sound advice.

A huge gash over the left eyelid of Lopez didn’t help matters either as Stevenson peppered it with jabs and hooks, shockingly never being properly attended to in between rounds.

At the end of the night, all three judges had it 119-109, as did 3MoreRounds, earning Stevenson a world championship in his fourth weight class.