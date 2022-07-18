Statement Win for Garcia With KO Over Fortuna at Crypto.com Arena in LA

Ryan Garcia headlined in downtown Los Angeles for the first time and scored a stoppage win over Javier Fortuna after six rounds at the Crypto.com Arena.

“I want to thank God first and foremost,” said Ryan Garcia. “I know that I performed well for myself. I was crisp, sharp and I stayed in my truth. I didn’t do anything crazy. I know how good of a fighter I am, I just had to put it all together, just like tonight.”

Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) got the win he needed over a name opponent in Fortuna, who fared well for himself against Garcia early. Garcia was able to find his groove and scored knockdowns in consecutive rounds heading into the sixth and final frame of the night.

“It felt like [I made] a statement to come back to the timeline I was at. Mental health is a time to reflect on yourself and get better for the future. That’s not weakness, that’s strength! That’s courage! You saw me today when I stepped in the ring. That’s nothing but courage and skill.”

