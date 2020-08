Spence Jr. vs. Garcia headlines fall PBC schedule

Premier Boxing Champions today announced a slate of fight cards for the remainder of their 2020 scheduled, which features a welterweight title fight between WBC/IBF champion Errol Spence Jr. against former champ Danny Garcia on PPV.

Below is a list of fight cards scheduled for FOX, FOX Sports and Fox Sports PPV.

August 22

Shawn Porter vs. Sebastian Formella

Sebastian Fundora vs. Nathaniel Gallimore

Joey Spencer vs. TBD

August 29

Erislandy Lara vs. Greg Vendetti (WBA Super Welterweight)

Alfredo Angulo vs. Caleb Truax

September 6

Fight Card TBD

September 23

Fight Card TBD

September 26

Yordenis Ugas vs. Abel Ramos (WBA Welterweight)

Rances Barthelemy vs. Alberto Puello

Jesus Ramos vs. TBD

October 3

Fight Card TBD

November 4

Fight Card TBD

November 14

Fight Card TBD

November 21

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Danny Garcia (WBC/IBF Welterweight)

December 5

Fight Card TBD

December 26