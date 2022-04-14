Spence Jr: “I’m going for the knockout”

Photos: Amanda Wescott / Showtime

Unified welterweight champ Errol Spence Jr. noted during a public workout in Arlington, Texas that he is the meanest he’s ever been going into a fight, besides his showdown with Kell Brook.

“Besides the Kell Brook fight, this is definitely the meanest I’ve been going into a fight,” Spence said on Wednesday. “I’m just ready to go. I’m ready to fight. I’m ready to put on a great performance in front of my hometown crowd. It’s eat or get ate. That’s all it is on Saturday night. Eat or get ate.”

Spence Jr. will be looking to add the WBA title to his collection of belts when he takes on Yordenis Ugas this Saturday at AT&T Stadium on the Showtime Premier Boxing Champions PPV.

Ugas for his part knows he’s an underdog coming in, despite being a titleholder himself but that isn’t bothering him one bit.

“I’m a competitor, I’m a warrior and I came to fight 12 rounds strong. That’s the most important thing of all. That alone should make Spence uneasy,” said Ugas.

“I know I’m the underdog. I came here to win. I will fight whenever, wherever, in anybody’s backyard. Spence can say whatever he wants. I’ll fight the way I always do, exchanging blows and coming forward.”

Added Spence Jr., “This is going to be a great event. I’m excited to be fighting at home in front of family and longtime friends. I think people are going to come out and support and it’s going to be a great night of boxing.“I’m going to fight Ugas like I’ve been fighting everybody else. He’s a very good fighter. He trains hard. He comes from a Cuban background and he’s very dedicated. But I feel like I’m one hundred percent dedicated and in prior fights, I haven’t been as focused as I am right now.”

The Showtime PPV undercard features lightweight contender Isaac Cruz taking on former champion Yuriorkis Gamboa in the co-main event, José Valenzuela taking on former champion Francisco Vargas in a lightweight bout, and welterweights Cody Crowley and Josesito López in the opening contest.

The Showtime PPV kicks off at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT while the Showtime Sports YouTube channel features preliminary fights beginning at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT which includes the WBA welterweight clash between Radzhab Butaev and challenge Eimantas Stanionis.

Tickets for the event are on sale and available through Seat Geek.