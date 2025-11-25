Sold Out Crowd Announced for Manny Pacquiao Jr. Debut at Pechanga in California 

Manny Pacquiao Promotions has announced all tickets are sold for their card at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California.

Sell Out Crowd Announced for Manny Pacquiao Jr. Debut at Pechanga in California

Manny Pacquiao Promotions has announced all tickets are sold for their card at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California.

The fight features the professional debut of Manny “Jimuel” Pacquiao and a WBO International Featherweight title bout main event between Lorenzo Parra and Elijah Pierce.

“Fight week is finally upon us, and we couldn’t be more proud of the event we’ve put together for our sold-out U.S. debut,” said Sean Gibbons, President of Manny Pacquiao Promotions. “Fans in attendance and watching on ESPN Deportes and ESPN Knockout are going to be very impressed by a talented group of young fighters who are looking to become the next world champion.”

FLYWEIGHT “TERRIBLE” TERRY ON UNDERCARD

Also featured on the card is standout prospect Terry “Terrible” Washington. From nearby San Bernardino, the USA Boxing product is currently undefeated as a professional with five knockouts in five fights.

“Training has been good. I’ve been putting in that work and ready to go next week. With the fight being so close to my hometown of San Bernadino, I’m ready to be the hometown hero, said Washington, (5-0, 5KO) who faces Ricardo Astuvilca for the WBC USA Light Flyweight title.