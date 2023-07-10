Showtime Sports ‘All Access’ Highlights Spence-Crawford

The award winning Showtime Sports series All Access returns to feature the welterweight showdown between Errol Spence and Terence Crawford.

The Emmy® winning series takes viewers beyond the ring with unprecedented access as undefeated superstars Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford prepare for a matchup that will go down in boxing history as one of the most significant title fights of all time. Episode One takes viewers into the fighters’ private lives as they ramp up training camp and prepare to go head-to-head for the title of undisputed welterweight champion.

Showtime has regularly provided quality programs showing the ins and outs of the sport of boxing, and the series continues as Spence and Crawford duel on July 29, 2023 live from Las Vegas, Nevada in a Showtime televised Pay Per View.