Showtime Saves Boxing in 2020!

Premier Boxing Champions announced their fall 2020 boxing schedule today, which will include top rated fighters Gervonta Davis, Jermell and Jermall Charlo, Nonito Donaire and David Benavidez in what will produce a total of eight world title fights.



“We’re thrilled to announce what we believe is the strongest and most comprehensive schedule in all of boxing.



Meaningful fights, competitive matchups. This is what boxing fans have been waiting for ever since the sport shut down in March,” said Showtime’s President of Sports and Event Programming Stephen Espinoza. The famed network is set to air all fight cards.



“We will show everyone on September 26 that we’re the future of boxing. We’re going to let everyone in the world see the great things that me and my twin brother have done for the sport,” said Jermall Charlo, who will defend his World Boxing Council title against Sergiy Derevyanchenko on a September 26 pay per view event.



Brother Jermell Charlo will be featured on the same card in a WBC, WBA and IBF 154-Pound Unification Bout.



Benavidez, (22-0, 19KO) to defend his WBC Super Middleweight World Championship against Roamer Alexis Angulo on August 15.



The most enticing match up that PBC announced is a featherweight fight between Gervonta Davis and Leo Santa Cruz for the WBA Super Featherweight World Championship and WBA Lightweight World Championship scheduled for October 24.



Davis vs. Santa Cruz is listed as a pay per view event.

Sergey Lipinets will fight for the International Boxing Federation welterweight interim title against Kudratillo Abdukakhorov October 10, and Nonito Donaire will fight in December for the WBC Bantamweight World Championship against Nordine Oubaali.



“We couldn’t be more excited to be finally getting back to boxing,” said Leonard Ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather Promotions. “Everyone has been patiently waiting and the series of fights that we will collectively put on over the next few months will be great for boxing and the sports world in general.



All fights will be held at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut without fans.























