Sean Brewer On The Rise

Brewer 1 Round KO – Referee Jerry Cantu

Fresh off an unexpected starring role in the main event of a Thompson Boxing Promotions fight card on October 21, 2022, featherweight Sean Brewer notched two knockdowns in one round knockout over Christian Renteria and has the backing needed to make an impact in the sport.

Brewer took the main event slot on a few hours notice and did not disappoint.



“It excited me. It’s an honor being the main event. The goal was still the same. There was still a job to be completed,” said Brewer, who closed out the night with a body shot that felled Renteria, prompting a referee stoppage. “As soon as I seen an opening, I took it. Hit him with a shot and he went down.”

Guided by former bantamweight champion Clarence ‘Bones’ Adams, Brewer posseses hand speed and quickness which has resulted in an undefeated record at 4-0 with three knockouts.

Brewer is orinigally from Milawuakee and set out to Texas to learn the craft at a gym owned by his cousin, Rico Spencer. Spencer led Brewer through 70 amateur fights over a four year span as the fighter gained experience at the Nationals, Golden Gloves, and with USA Boxing.



The fighter then attended the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame and met Adams, who invited Brewer to his gym. Adams jumped on the oppurtunity and relocated to the boxing Mecca, soon finding himself sparring around the famed town at Johnny Tacos, World Boxing, the Mayweather Boxing Club and Fernando Vargas’s gym.

“Bones taught me to slow things down, how to have a professional controlled pace and prepare for different styles.”

Fight No. 1 took place on July 16, 2021 in Atlanta against Shaileik Paisley as Brewer took the assignment on three days notice. Brewer had been preparing for another opponent, an orthodox fighter, yet Paisley was a southpaw so Brewer leaned on his trainers advice on fighting an opponent with a style and stance unlike his own. “You’ve got to be ready for all stages, big or small,” said Brewer, who worked his way to a four round decision win.

The second fight of Brewer’s career saw the fighter take on Ivan Zarate at a Thompson Boxing Promotions card on February 18, 2022. Brewer considered himself the ‘B’ side fighter and did not want the fight to go the distance in a fight that featured his trainer Bones against trainer Eddie Gonzalez, who led Thompson Boxing Promotions fighter Danny Zamora to unified super bantamweight title success.

Brewer had trained with former champion Angelo Leo in preparation for the fight, so the Las Vegas resident came ready to roll. Brewer once again saw an opening, rocked and eventually stopped Zarate in round one in what was considered an upset by boxing media.



Brewer and Trainer Bones Adams

Fight number three saw Brewer travel to the Garden Theatre in Detroit which felt like a bit of a homecoming bout as Brewer hails from nearby Milawuakee. “I was announced from Las Vegas by way of Milawuakee, and when the crowd heard that, they cheered.”

Despite opponent Dominique Williams coming in heavy at the weigh-in, Team Brewer agreed to fight. Once again, Brewer took the advice of his champion trainer, as Brewer was landing shots that were not affecting the heavier fighter.

“Bones said to go to the body,” which Brewer did in what ended as a stoppage win in front of a semi-hometown crowd in round three.

Brewer hopes to end the year with another fight while getting in some family time during the holidays, and wants to continue to improve himself both inside and outside of the ring.

Brewer’s fourth professional bout landed in the main event with a knockout, and while it’s early in the prospects career, the fighter hasn’t lost a fight or a round, has speed and is being led by a former champion. The future is bright for Brewer.



Photos: Raymundo Joaquin Dioses