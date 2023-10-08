Santillan and Rocha Showdown at The Forum On DAZN

A San Diego vs Santa Ana showdown is set as welterweight contenders Giovani Santillan and Alexis Rocha are set to face off in a California showdown at The Fabulous Forum in Inglewood, California on October 21, 2023.

“October is a big month in my career. This is the type of match up that I have prepared for,” said Alexis Rocha (23-1, 15 KOs) of Santa Ana. “I know my opponent and his entire team well. I respect them all, and I know I’ll need to be at my best come fight night. But that’s what I demand of myself in every fight and that’s what will happen come October 21. I will be at my best, and my best is at a different level. I know Giovani asked for this fight, but like my coach always says, be careful what you wish for.”

Santillan, (31-0, 16 KOs) brings an unblemished record to the bout and has held and defended the NABO Welterweight Title.

“I’ve been waiting a long time for an opportunity against a fighter of Rocha’s caliber. Defeating Rocha puts me in the world title mix and in position for even bigger fights, but I am focused on the task at hand,” Giovani Santillan said. “I wanted this fight, so as soon as Top Rank and my management told me this fight was happening, I was thrilled. This is my time, and I am going to take full advantage of this opportunity.”

The DAZN televised fight also represents a promoter showdown between Top Rank (Santillan) and Golden Boy Promotions (Rocha).

“Alexis’ confidence and dedication can be seen in the fact that he fights more often than any contender in the sport and takes on all comers — including those with undefeated records,” said Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions Oscar De La Hoya. “While Lex fully deserves a title shot, he also knows the value of staying active as demonstrated by his vast improvement over the last few years. I expect another standout performance from the pride of Santa Ana and another step up the ladder of the welterweight division.”

“This is going to be a tremendous battle between two of Southern California’s welterweight warriors,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “I have no doubt Giovani will rise to the occasion. I also give Alexis Rocha credit for accepting this challenge. He is on the verge of a world title shot and risking a lot in facing Giovani. I can’t wait until October 21.”