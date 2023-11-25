Sanchez Defends WBC SuperbantamweightLatino Title Against Santibanes on DAZN

WBC Super Bantamweight Continental Latino Titleholder Jose “Tito” Sanchez (11-0, 7 KOs) faces Walter Santibañes (12-2, 2 KOs) on December 14, 2023 on Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN live from Indio, California.

The Fantasy Springs Casino will host the fight card.

“I would like to thank my promoter Miguel Cotto and Golden Boy promotions for another big opportunity that benefits my career. Honestly, it’s been a very long time since I’ve actually fought in my hometown, but I am thrilled,” said Jose “Tito” Sanchez. “It’s an honor to be fighting at Fantasy Springs Casino and a great way to end the year. Now, I’ve seen what my opponent Walter Santibañes does out in that ring, but I also hope he’s seen what I can bring to the table. From what I can tell now, it’s gonna be a great fight and I hope he’s ready for me.”

The fight card will close out Golden Boy Promotions boxing for 2023.

Santibañes defeated Manuel “Gucci Manny” Flores at the same venue in June 2023 and is looking for another win at the Fantasy Springs Casino.

“Thank you to Golden Boy for this opportunity,” said Walter Santibañes. “The last time I was in the B-corner as the main event, I walked out of the ring with an upset victory. I plan to do it again.”