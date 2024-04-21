Ryan Garcia stuns Devin Haney by decision

Photo: Golden Boy Promotions

After an odd build-up to the fight that saw Ryan Garcia’s mental state questioned, and after Garcia missed weight, relinquishing any right to win Devin Haney’s WBC super lightweight title, fight fans were treated to quite the battle on Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Garcia (25-1, 20 KOs) got off to a good start, stunning Haney early on in the first round but Haney (31-1, 15 KOs) came back strong after making some defensive adjustments and staggering “King Ryan” in the third round.

It was clear that when Garcia managed to land his left hook, it would have an effect on Haney but they were far and few in between during the first half of the fight while Haney outboxed Garcia.

In the seventh however, Garcia connected with his vaunted left hook that sent Haney down for the fight time in the fight.

Shortly after the knockdown though, Garcia was deducted a point fo hitting on the break.

Haney would rebound in the next round although his punches were not having much of an effect on Garcia. Then in the 10th, Garcia opened up and stunned Haney again, ultimately sending him to the canvas a second time.

While Haney made it out of the round, he was hurt yet again and Garcia dropped him for the third time in the 11th round.

The fight ultimately went the distance nd the judges awarded Ryan a majority decision win with scores of 112-112, 114-110, and 115-109.