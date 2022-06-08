News
Ryan Garcia Meets the Press at Crypto.com Arena in LA for July Fight Against Fortuna
GBP’s Garcia Back July 16 Against Fortuna in LA
Ryan ‘The Flash’ Garcia returns July 16 to headline at the Crypto.com Arena in...
Gervonta Davis stops Rolando Romero
Gervonta Davis scores a sixth-round TKO to retain his lightweight title.
Canelo-Golovkin III set for September 17
Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin will finally meet for the third time this fall.
Benavidez batters Lemieux
David Benavidez stops David Lemieux on Saturday night in Glendale, Arizona.