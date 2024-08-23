Romero Opens Televised Bouts Against Jaimes for Las Vegas Canelo-Berlanga Mega Fight

Fan favorite Rolando Romero is set as a special feature bout on the Mexican Independence Day mega fight between Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga.

Romero (15-2, 13KO) is retuning to the ring following a knockout loss to Isaac Cruz in March of this year. He steps in against Manuel Jaimes. Romero hails from Las Vegas and should have a large crowd present as he throws leather on the road to redemption in the nites opening televised card.

“This fight is about making a statement and getting back in the win column,” said the former WBA Super Lightweight World Champion Romero. “As always, I’m coming for the knockout.”

“Fighting in my hometown is always special,” said Romero. “The energy from the crowd is electrifying and gives me an extra boost. There’s nothing like fighting in front of the people who’ve been supporting me from the start. I’m coming to steal the show and give everyone a night to remember.”