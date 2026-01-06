Rocha-Curiel Meet in the California Desert for Round 13 on First GBP Card of 2026

Welterweights Alexis Rocha and Raul Curiel provided a Christmastime brawl to boxing fans when the pair of fist throwers met in the ring in December 2024 in what many hailed as a fight of the year contender. “January 16th isn’t a new fight, it’s Round 13,” said NABF title holder Rocha (25-2-1, 16 KOs). “Curiel and I left something unfinished, and this time I’m not stopping until there’s no doubt left in anyone’s mind. He’s going to feel everything I’ve carried since that night. At Acrisure Arena, I’m ending this story, permanently.”

“I am very excited to continue to build my legacy, be able to fight and continue this boxing saga,” said Curiel. “I am filled with emotions knowing that I will represent Mexico and my hometown of Tampico.”

Their last battle was an all out throw down at the Toyota Arena a in Ontario, California that was declared a draw after 12 stunning rounds. Now, Golden Boy Promotions takes their fighters to the desert in what will christen the Acrisure Arena with the venues first boxing card for a rematch that promises to be the first fistic war of 2026.

“We’re kicking off our 2026 fight calendar with the kind of high-impact, high-stakes rematches fans demanded we run back,” said Chairman and CEO Oscar De La Hoya. “January 16 will bring classic Golden Boy excitement and showcase the Coachella Valley’s next generation of stars we’ve been shaping from the ground up.”