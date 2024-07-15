Riyadh Season to Present Crawford vs Madrimov Aug 3 in Los Angeles

Terence Crawford makes his ring return at the BMO stadium in Los Angeles against Israel Madrimov on August 3, 2024 in Los Angeles in what marks Riyadh Season’s first event in the United States.

Turki Alalshikh, Chairman

of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), is partnering with Sela,

League 1 and Matchroom Boxing in association with World Of Boxing, TGB

Promotions, Golden Boy, Goldstar, Queensberry, Salita Promotions and Warriors

Boxing Promotions as Crawford, (40-0 31KO) makes his first return to the ring following his July 2023 mega fight against Errol Spence, a stoppage win for undisputed status at the welterweight division.

“We are delighted for Riyadh Season to host its first overseas

event in Los Angeles and this fight in the United States is a special one to mark this

moment. We want to give people around the world the opportunity to enjoy their own

Riyadh Season experience and this is exactly what we hope to achieve by staging this

and also future events around the world.”

Crawford now steps up in weight class for the WBA and WBO interim World Super-Welterweight titles against Madrimov (10-0-1 7KO).

“I’m proud to partner with Riyadh Season and Turki Alalshikh on their first boxing event in the United States. I cannot wait to get back in the ring in my fourth weight class and remind the world why I’m the best pound for pound fighter in the world. Israel Madrimov is a tremendous and entertaining fighter, but on August 3, he will be my next victim. This is the Terence Crawford era.”