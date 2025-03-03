Rising Legends Promotions Features Night of Knockouts in San Bernardino

Rising Legends Promotions touched down at the Fox Theater in San Bernardino for an electric six fight card which featured knockouts and upsets.

South Central, California’s Fernando Bahena, (5-2-1, 1KO) kicked off the night with a knockout win over Steven Angeles Cruz.

The tall southpaw flyweight showcased speed and savvy en route to a TKO win the same week as a loss of a beloved family member.

This writer interviewed the promising fighter following his victory.

In a heavyweight attraction, Inland Empire native Keilon Tyree Bradford overcame a quick start by opponent Cesar Bedolla Orozco. Bradford, (3-0, 3KO) utilized a strong jab which opened up a flurry of punches that dropped and stopped Orozco at 2:16 of the first round.

In the next fight, Orozco’s brother, light heavyweight Mario Bedolla Orozco, (1-0, 1KO) made quick work of Gregory Holland, (1-2, 1KO) with a first round knockout in his career debut as a professional fist thrower in what served as a mini upset of the night.

The knockouts continued as light welterweight Pablo Barredo dropped Steve Barbee in round one for a stoppage win. Barredo, (3-0, 2KO) is trained by renowned cornerman Henry Ramirez, who kicked off the show with two amateur exhibition bouts featuring young fighters from his stable.

Fight of the night honors went to Angel Lozano and Aaron Casper, as the six round light heavyweight contest featured plenty of back and forth action that had the crowd of a few hundred in attendance rocking. Neither fighter took a step backward in the fight that went in Lozano’s favor, (7-0, 5KO) on the judges scorecards at 58-56, 59-55 and 60-54 for a unanimous decision win.

The night was closed out with a female fighter main event that featured the debut of Amanda DeRosa taking on lightweight Celene Roman.

After four entertaining rounds in which both fighters had their moments, Roman (5-3-1) came away with a win via majority decision.

Rodney Gamez served as ring announcer.

Ringside Photos: Chris Suchánek