Prospect Vargas on Haney-Loma undercard

Emiliano Fernando Vargas will be featured on the undercard of the Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko undisputed lightweight fight set for Las Vegas Nevada on May 20, 2023.

Vargas, (4-0, 3KO) is a seven-time national amateur champion who turned professional in May 2022 and is the son of former world champion Fernando Vargas.

The May 20 bout will represent the lightweight prospects third fight this year. Vargas signed a promotional contract with Top Rank last year.

The Haney vs. Lomachenko main card will stream live on Top Rank on ESPN+ PPV, the event’s exclusive digital distributor in the United States, beginning at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. Priced at $59.99 across all distributors, it also will be available via cable and satellite pay-per-view providers.