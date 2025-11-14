Project Fighting Chance Hosts Annual “Box-A-Thon” in San Bernardino

Helping the youth in the Inland Empire is the cornerstone of Project Fighting Chance and its founder Ian Franklin.

“I have had the privilege of living this purpose filled journey of assisting youth in reaching childhood violence aggression and trauma for 26 years,” said Franklin in advance of their fundraising event on November 22.

At the Ruben Campos Community Center in San Bernardino, Franklin and PFC will host their ninth annual “Jab A Thon” to raise awareness and funding in order to continue their journey of provide a space where children in San Bernardino and surrounding city’s can workout in a gym and eat food, free of charge.

Representatives from local police departments and school districts will be participating in the event that seeks to reduce childhood violence, aggression and trauma affecting the inner city youth.

Donations can be made virtually:

https://givebutter.com/PFC/ianfranklin

Jab-A-Thon takes place November 22, 2025 at the Ruben Campos Community Center, 1717 W. 5th St., San Bernardino, CA from 7:00 am through 7:00 pm.

FRANKLIN TRAINING FUTURE CHAMPION TERRY WASHINGTON

Franklin is the head trainer of hot flyweight prospect Terry Washington, current undefeated professional boxer with five knockouts in five fights.

“Terry is fast tracking his way into taking over the flyweight division. I believe no other fighter has his combination of speed, power footwork and ring IQ,” said Franklin.

Washington was part of USA Boxing, made an Olympic bid and made his professional debut in 2024 which has produced highlight reel knockouts.

“Terrible” Terry Washington will be in a featured attraction bout on November 29, 2025 at the Pechanga Resort and Casino on a fight card promoted by Manny Pacquiao Promotions.

Photo: Raymundo Dioses