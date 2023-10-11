Press Event at Golden Boy Promotions Headquarters for Santillan-Rocha

Welterweights Giovani Santillan and Alexis Rocha will meet at Golden Boy Promotions Headquarters in advance of their showdown at The Forum in Los Angeles on October 21, 2023.

The press event on September 19, 2023, will detail

the DAZN televised fight, which is promoted by both Top Rank (Santillan) and Golden Boy Promotions (Rocha).

Tickets for Rocha vs. Santillan are priced at $150, $100, $75, $50 and $30 plus applicable fees. A limited amount of Golden Boy VIP Experience tickets will also be available for purchase with exclusive merchandise and fight night upgrades included.

Standard and VIP tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com