Pomona’s Own Mosley Jr. Highlights Co-Main Event at Fox Theater on DAZN

Shane Mosley, Jr., is set to co-headline this weekend in a middleweight bout in his hometown of Pomona, California in support of the Azat Hovhannisyan-Luis Nery showdown in a fight card presented by Golden Boy Promotions and televised live on DAZN.

Mosley Jr., (18-4, 10 KOs) son of Hall of Fame fighter Shane Mosley, will glove up against Chihuahua, Mexico’s Mario “Aguila” Lozano (33-10, 24 KOs) in his first fight since a majority decision win over Gabriel Rosado in April 2022.

Nery vs. Hovhannisyan is a 12-round WBC Super Bantamweight Eliminator Fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Zanfer Boxing. The fight night will take place on Saturday, February 18, live from Fox Theater Pomona and will be broadcast on DAZN worldwide.

Tickets for Nery vs. Hovhannisyan are on sale and are priced at $125, $75 and $50 plus applicable fees. Tickets can be purchased at GoldenBoyPromotions.com or FoxPomona.com