Perez Upsets Diaz on DAZN in Commerce, CA

Jesus Perez pulled the upset against former world titleholder Joseph Diaz on Golden Boy Fight Nights on DAZN in Commerce, California.

Perez, (25-5, 18 KOs) took the fight to Diaz from round one with a solid punch output and hardly let up as the rounds ensued.

“The work was shown tonight,” said Jesus Perez. “I – like all fighters – had to push through difficult times, but we were able to push through to be able to get the victory tonight. My ultimate respect to JoJo Diaz, he is a warrior. I thought because he was the favorite, that he was going to win this close fight, but we didn’t stop and we fought for our dreams to come true.

After 10 rounds judges scored the fight 95-45, 94-96, and 90-99.

Diaz, the former IBF lightweight titleholder, found a home for his left hand a few rounds in, yet did not follow up with his landed lefts and was docked a point for shoving Perez through the ropes midway through the bout. “I won the fight. This is getting unfair now!” said Diaz. “I train so hard for my fans. Thank you all!”

The undercard featured wins for the Tudor brothers out of Florida, and a knockdown comeback decision win for Jorge “El Niño Dorado” Chavez (10-0, 7 KOs) over a tough and game journeyman in Diuhl “Elegante” Olguin.

Photo: Chris Esqueda GBP