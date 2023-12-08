PBC strikes multi-year deal with Prime Video

Premier Boxing Champions today announced a multi-year rights agreement with Prime Video that will bring PBC’s PPV events in the US to the platform, beginning in March 2024.

As part of the agreement, Prime Video will also stream an exclusive PBC Championship Boxing series of events.

Details on the associated cards, dates, and locations will be announced at a later date.

In addition to the PBC events, Prime Video will be home to behind-the-scenes PBC docuseries, live weigh-ins, and on-demand access to previous events and more.



“We are thrilled to join with Premier Boxing Champions to bring the best boxers in the world to Prime Video, and to give more fans than ever the chance to experience these must-see events,” said Marie Donoghue, VP, U.S. sports content & partnerships, Amazon. “With live coverage of PBC action throughout the calendar year, Prime Video continues to bring viewers in the U.S. and around the world the best in sports.”