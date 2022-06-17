Path To Glory Weigh-In Results

Photo by Carlos Baeza – Thompson Boxing Promotions

Saul Sanchez 118 vs. Eros Correa 118

Loui Lopez 148 vs Jaleik Bogle 147.7

Pedro Valencia 136.6 vs Mario Aguirre137

Nelson Oliva 155.3 vs. Antonio Duarte 154.9

Anthony John Saldivar 149.9 vs. Genesis Wynn 148.4

“Path To Glory” will take place at the Doubletree Hotel Ontario, CA on Friday June 17, 2022. Doors open at 6:30 pm PTwith the first fight starting at 8:00 pm PT. Tickets priced at $50, $75, and $100, are only available at the door. Fight fans will be able to watch all Thompson Boxing fights, weigh-ins, and behind-the-scenes content, via their new Mobile App downloadable on Apple and Google.