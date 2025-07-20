Pacquiao Turns Back Clock Yet Falls Short of Title Win Against Barrios

Photos: Chris Suchanek / 3MoreRounds

Manny Pacquiao once again filled the MGM Grand Garden Arena, for a record 16th fight at the venue, yet fell short of a remarkable retirement return against WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios in what was declared a majority draw in Las Vegas.

Pacquiao (62-8-3, 39 KOs) ended a four-year ring absence and attempted to break his own record of becoming the oldest welterweight champion in the sport. After 12 entertaining rounds in which he defied Father Time with a strong performance, the judges ruled a draw with the scores of 114-114 twice and one judge scoring it 115-113 for Barrios.

“I thought I won the fight. It was a close fight. He was very tough… I worked hard and stayed disciplined. I always keep my body in shape so that I can do this,” said Pacquiao.

The newly minted Hall of Fame inductee was dejected yet still graceful when speaking of Barrios at the post-fight press conference. “I had to find a way to finish the fight better but my opponent is so tough. He threw a lot of good combinations and had defense. It was a tough fight.”

Barrios, (29-2-2, 18 KOs) retains his title and has quite a story added to his resume following his spirited effort against a 46 year old Pacquiao.

“It was an honor to share the ring with him. This is by far the biggest event I’ve had to date and we came in here and left everything in the ring. I have nothing but respect for Manny”, said Barrios.