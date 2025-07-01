Pacquiao-Roach Open Wild Card for Media Workout in Advance of Barrios Fight in July

Recent Hall of Fame inductee Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao, who had his hands casted in Canastota, New York this June, opened up training camp doors one more time at the Wild Card Gym in Hollywood, California alongside longtime trainer and gym owner Freddy Roach.

Pacquiao is wrapping up training for a retirement ending title shot against WBC Welterweight World Champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios set for July 19, 2025 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.



“Being in the Hall of Fame and being inducted this year means a lot to me. It’s an honor. I’m thankful to all the fans and everyone who has supported me. My goal is to be the oldest champion and retire as a champion,” said Pacquiao, who with a title taking win over Barrios would become the oldest welterweight world champion in fistic history, a record of his own which was set in 2019 at the age of 40 against Keith Thurman.

“When I retired in 2021, it wasn’t a good feeling because I had it in my heart and my mind that I can still fight. I’ve always known that I could still work hard and dedicate myself and focus on training. I’ve rested and now I’m back.”

In the co-main event, WBC Super Welterweight World Champion Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora and Australian superstar Tim Tszyu will run it back following their action packed fight in 2024 which was won by Fondura.

Pacquiao promoted fighter Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz will face Angel Fierro in another rematch on the undercard. Cruz won the first fight.

Pacquiao vs Barrios takes place live on PBC PPV from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 19, 2025.