Ortiz Jr. Meets The Press at Golden Boy Offices

Words/Photos: Raymundo Dioses

A gathering was held at Oscar De La Hoya’s building in downtown Los Angeles in promotion of his fighter Vergil Ortiz, Jr., who gloves up against Serhii Bohachuk on August 10, 2024 for his first world title opportunity as the Texas native will face the Ukranian title holder for the interim WBC Super Welterweight title.



Located near Pershing Square and down a few blocks from the Walt Disney Concert Hall, the building was purchased by the Hall of Fame fighter for a reported $16 million in 2004 and has been utilized to showcase Golden Boy Promotions talent throughout the years.



Ortiz Jr., (21-0, 21KO) the Texas native and Robert Garcia trained knockout machine is faced with an opponent in Bohachuk with less fanfare yet who is an equally grizzled opponent. The Vinitza, Ukraine native is 24-1 with 23KO and the talk at the presser was that the bout will not be requiring the 12 round limit.





It’s a compelling matchup of knockout power fighters with the green belt on the line. Bohachuk defeated Brian Mendoza in March 2024 for WBC interim title status, and his only blemish was via TKO three years ago to Brandon Adams. Bohachukthen went on a five-win knockout streak heading into outpointing Mendoza in Las Vegas.



“I wanted to fight this fight now. I like it, I like the challenge. This fight can be very beneficial for both of us. Let’s go! I can’t wait to give Ukraine an opportunity to show a lot of pride. It’s going to be a war!”

Noted during the press conference was a tidbit that the fighters have sparred approximately 50 rounds prior to gloving up as professionals for a world title.

De La Hoya emphasized the knockout ratio and what to expect at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on fight night. “In total, these guys have 45 fights between them. They have ended 43 of them by knockout. This is a guaranteed, action-packed barnburner that fans are not going to want to miss. Don’t blink. Bombs away. Whatever phrase you want to use, this is going to be an absolute firefight.”



It was announced that Ortiz signed a multi-year extension with Golden Boy Promotions, which with recent events now seems pivotal to the company.

This week brought news that middleweight Jaime Munguia, who was co-promoted by GBP and Zanfer Promotions, signed a multi-fight deal with Top Rank Promotions. With polarizing GBP fighter Ryan Garcia sidelined for one year via suspension, Ortiz looks to be the guiding light for the enterprise for the foreseeable future.



“I am so grateful! Me and Golden Boy just resigned another multi-year contract. I want to thank my dad, first of all, and Robert Garcia, I just want to share my gratitude. We’ve been training since I was five years old. Hard work every day. I didn’t have anything growing up. To be able to to give my siblings something, you know, to help them – I want them to to have all the stuff I wasn’t able to have. Come August 10, you know it’s going to be a good fight. I don’t think guys understand this is going to be a war,” said Ortiz.





If the victor on August 10, 2024 is Ortiz, the fighter will be in prime position for full-title status in attaining the interim WBC Super Welterweight title, as well as the opportunity to further his position in the boxing world as GBP recently announced a partnership with Riyadh Season. With a title and two-promotional company support, the name Vergil Ortiz could shine as brightly as it ever has.



Rumble young man, rumble.