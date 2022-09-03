O’Reily Auto Parts Sponsors Canelo-GGG III

O’Reilly Auto Parts will assist in the biggest fight of 2022 as the company became sponsors for the highly anticipated third chapter between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin.

“O’Reilly Auto Parts is pleased to continue our association with Canelo-Alvarez and GGG for this trilogy match,” said O’Reilly VP of Marketing and Advertising Hugo Sanchez, “and we will be joining boxing fans everywhere in watching these two great fighters give their all inside the ring.”

Set for September 17, 2022 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Canelo-GGG III, part three will also represent O’Reily’s third participation in the saga that has spawned one of boxing’s most heated rivalries.

“We are delighted to have O’Reilly Auto Parts on board for the biggest fight of the year,” said Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn. “They have a long and proud tradition of backing this sport, and it is great to have their support on what promises to be an unforgettable night in Las Vegas.”