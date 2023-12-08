New Blood Weigh In at Hustler Casino Featuring Sonny Franco

Hustler Casino in Gardena, California will host CBN Promotions weigh in for their revamped ‘New Blood’ series in an event that is open to the public.

Ring announcer Sonny Franco will MC the weigh in festivities which opens to fans at 2:30 PM.

‘New Blood’ is set for December 9, 2023 at Thunder Studios in Long Beach. The fight card will be broadcast live in Spanish on FOX Deportes, www.FightStars.Network and tape delayed on Estrella TV.

Tickets are set at $50, $75, $100, $150, and are available for purchase now by calling 800-283-8699, by text at 702-591-1638, or online at www.cbnpromotions.com.