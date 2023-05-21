Nakatani ices Moloney with one-punch KO

Photo: Mikey Williams / Top Rank

Former WBO flyweight titlist Junto Nakatani (25-0, 19 KOs) is now a two-division titlist and someone to keep on your radars moving forward.

Nakatani now holds the WBO super flyweight title after scoring a brutal one-punch knockout over a game Andrew Moloney (25-3, 16 KOs) on Saturday night as part of the undercard of the undisputed lightweight title fight between Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko on the Top Rank ESPN PPV.

Nakatani took command of the fight early, digging hard to Moloney’s body and connecting with repeated right uppercuts that gave the impression it would be an early night, including a knockdown in the second round.

To Moloney’s credit, he weathered the storm and began to tighten things up by applying pressure and staying close to Nakatani, though Nakatani was still scoring often with combinations despite a cut caused by an accidental headbutt in the third.

In the eleventh, a straight right from Nakatani floored Moloney for the second time in the fight.

Then in the final round, Nakatani connected with an overhand left that landed right on the button that sent Moloney crashing down for the knockout.

“I was very pleased and satisfied to have a good knockout. I was ready for him and his style. I knew he would fight that way and we adjusted to that,” said Nakatani after the fight.



“I think this win opens up a big road for me. I want unification fights. It can be against anybody. It can be with Estrada or anybody.”

