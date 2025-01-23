Morrell Confident Heading Into Light Heavyweight Unification With Benavidez

“Benavidez is considered one of the most dangerous fighters in boxing, so when I beat him, everyone will see what I’m capable of,” said David Morrell during training camp for his title unification against David Benavidez.

Morrell (11-0, 9KO) turned professional in 2019 and is trainer by the noted Ronny Shields.

“This camp has been brutal, and I love it. Ronnie has pushed me harder than ever before, both mentally and physically. Every day in Texas I’ve been sharpening my tools, because I know nothing less than perfection will beat Benavidez. I’m ready to show the world what real work looks like.

Benavidez-Morrell takes place February 1 live on PBC-PPV from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.