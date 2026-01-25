Mike Tyson to host an amateur boxing showcase

Mike Tyson will be launching the first ever Mike Tyson Invitational this March, which aims to be a three-day amateur boxing showcase to spotlight top tier amateur fighters.

Sponsored by BuildOps, the invite-only event will take place from March 12-14 at the Radiant Brand Complex in Las Vegas, which will also include coaches, media, and Olympic hopefuls, among others.

“I’m deeply passionate about doing my part to reinvigorate amateur boxing in the United States,” said Tyson. “Amateur boxing isn’t just a pathway to the professional ranks—it’s a foundation for discipline, character, and becoming the best version of yourself. This sport gave me so much, and it’s important to me that amateur boxing continues to be recognized, supported, and preserved as part of our country’s legacy.”

Tyson, who himself became the 1984 National Golden Gloves Heavyweight Champion and Junior Olympic gold in both 1981 and 1982, is eager to provide insights into the journey from amateur to pro.

Additional details, including participating fighters, event schedule, and media credentialing information, will be announced in the coming weeks.