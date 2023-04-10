Mendoza Stuns Fundora With KO of The Year!

Underdog Brian Mendoza traveled from New Mexico to a chilly outdoor venue in Los Angeles and registered the knockout of the year thus far in the sport of boxing with an unexpected, highlight reel knockout of undefeated rising star Sebastian Fondura at the Dignity Health Sports Park.



Mendoza, (22-2, 16KO) down on all three cards heading into the seventh round on a fight card produced by Showtime Championship Boxing, heaved a left-right-left combination that stunned, rocked and eventually dropped his seven inches taller opponent to the canvas in the seventh round.

“I never quit,” said Mendoza, who captured the World Boxing Council interim super welterweight title for his efforts. “You can beat me all you want, but if you don’t kill me, I’m coming back. They didn’t kill me in my career and it’s too late now, I’m getting better each time. I want to thank Fundora for taking this fight. He didn’t need to take it. It was really risky for where he was at.”

Fundora, (20-1, 13KO) was dejected, yet optimistic following the fight. “I’m good, for one second I turned off, but I guess that boxing, it happens… You just get caught with a punch. I did some punching and then I got caught, you know. He was throwing that overhand right all night and I was dodging and dodging, but in boxing the second you fall asleep you get punished.”

On the undercard Devon Alexander, the former title holder hailing from St. Louis Missouri, made a valiant effort at a return to the sport of boxing after a two year absence.

Alexander, (27-8-1, 14KO) a two division champion for the World Boxing Council and International Boxing Federation in his heyday, faced upstart Gabriel Maestre. Alexander came into the bout in supreme condition and found pockets of success even though being knocked to the canvas in round two, was forced to withdraw after three rounds, citing chest problems.



Photos: Raymundo Dioses