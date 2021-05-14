Mayweather-Paul tickets on sale May 14

Photo: Amanda Wescott / Showtime

Tickets for the upcoming exhibition bout between Floyd Mayweather and YouTube star Jake Paul will go on sale on Friday, May 14 via Ticketmaster beginning at noon ET / 9 a.m. PT.

The fight is scheduled to take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Showtime PPV at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

The PPV will also include the light heavyweight rematch between WBA titlist Jean Pascal and former champ Badou Jack in the co-feature. Also on the card is Jarrett Hurd taking on Luis Arias in a 10-round junior middleweight clash while former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson makes his boxing debut in an exhibition bout.