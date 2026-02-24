Mayweather-Pacquiao II At The Sphere in Las Vegas

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao are set for a rematch following their blockbuster 2015 fight which stands as the most lucrative in boxing history.

Mayweather-Pacquiao II takes place September 19, 2026 at The Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Floyd and I gave the world what remains the biggest fight in boxing history. The fans have waited long enough—they deserve this rematch, and it will be even bigger now that it will be streamed live globally on Netflix,” said Pacquiao, who lost via decision to Mayweather in their first encounter at the MGM Grand in Sin City.

The rivals have since retired and been enshrined in the International Hall of Fame, with Mayweather inducted in 2021 and Pacquiao in 2025.

Both fighters have participated in separate exhibition bouts over the years with each scheduled for one more a piece prior to the rematch, as Pacquiao will fight Ruslan Provodnikov in April in Las Vegas on April 18, 2026 and Mayweather set to face Mike Tyson on April 26, 2026 in Africa.

“I already fought and beat Manny once. This time will be the same result,” said Mayweather of the next 36 minutes of their rivalry.

Mayweather-Pacquiao II is promoted by both fighters promotional companies of the same namesake alongside EverWonder Studio, Hidden Empire, and Limitless X Holdings and CSI Sports/FIGHT SPORTS. The fight will be the first boxing match to take place at The Sphere in Las Vegas and will be streamed live on Netflix.

Mayweather-Pacquiao I May 2, 2015 PHOTO: Al Bello