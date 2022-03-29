Mayer Defends Unified Title vs. Han

IBF and WBO super featherweight champion Mikaela Mayer is set to face former champion Jennifer Han in defense of her titles on April 9, 2022.

Top Rank Promotions will bring the event to Costa Mesa, California as Mayer (16-0, 5KO) defends for the first time as a unified champion against Han (18-4-1, 1KO) a former longtime IBF featherweight champion.

The female main event topped card will also feature welterweight contender Giovani Santillan against Jeovanis Barraza in the co-main event, Olympian Duke Ragan and the professional debut of U.S. Olympian Virginia Fuchs.

Mayer-Han and Santillan-Barraza will air live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes at The Hangar at the Orange County Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, California.