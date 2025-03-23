Martinez KO’s James in Super Middleweight Main Event on ProBoxTV

ProBoxTV touched down in San Bernardino, California with a main event which featured Lester Martinez taking on Joeshon James in a super middleweight contest with the fights presented live on ProBoxTV’s YouTube channel.

Martinez, (19-0, 16KO) hailing from Guatemala and trained by Terence Crawford trainer Brian “BoMac” McIntyre, dropped James in round three with a combination of punches, with James beating the count and getting out of the round.

Round four again saw Martinez, who is ranked by the WBA #2 and WBC #10 at super middleweight, drop James to the canvas. James, (9-1-2, 5KO) from Sacramento, California, valiantly beat another count yet referee Ray Corona had seen enough and waived off the bout at 1:05 of round four.



The co-main event at the Orange Show Events Center saw Super welterweight Vladimir “24K” Hernandez (17-6, 7 KOs) defeat Isaias “Bestia Jr” Lucero (19-2, 13 KOs) via split decision at the scores of 95-94 Lucero, 96-93, 97-92 Hernandez.

Jasmine Artiga became the WBA flyweight champion by defeating Regina Chavez by majority decision after ten entertaining rounds by the scores of 95-95, 98-92 and 96-94 for Artiga (13-0-1, 6KO). Artiga is backed by former world champion Nonito Donaire.



Featherweight Jessie Magdaleno, (30-3, 19KO) notched a third round TKO win over Luis Coria in a super featherweight fight. Magdaleno dropped Coria in the third and Coria’s corner threw in the towel at the end of the round.

Shots: Raymundo Dioses