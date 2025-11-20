MANNY PACQUIAO PROMOTIONS LOS ANGELES OPEN WORKOUT AT WILD CARD BOXING CLUB

The famed Wild Card Boxing Club in Hollywood, California hosted fighters featured on the fight card occurring on November 29, 2025 which includes the professional debut of Jimuel Pacquiao, the son of 2025 Hall Of Fame Inductee Manny “Pac Man” Pacquiao.

“I learn from the best, my dad. Boxing is really tough and it takes a lot of discipline. You have to be consistent. Eat, sleep, train. My father is a very big influence on my training, especially on my footwork. He is always watching. I try to take some of his moves.”

Representing the Inland Empire, knockout artist Terry “Terrible” Washington looks to create another highlight reel knockout in a featured bout on the nights undercard.

The USA Boxing standout is undefeated in five fights with five knockouts on his ledger. Washington, (5-0, 5KO) faces Ricardo Astuvilca in a scheduled 10 round bout.

“It doesn’t matter who they put in front of me. I’m going to keep proving that I am one of the best rising stars in my division and that I am on my way to becoming one of the greats.”

“My nickname is “Terrible” because it’s terrible for my opponents when they face me.”

Tickets for Manny Pacquiao Promotions’ U.S. debut remain at Pechanga.com