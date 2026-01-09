Manny Pacquiao Promotions Heads to the Big Apple in February 2026 With Two World Title Fights on Amazon Prime 

Hall of Fame inductee Manny Pacquiao brings his eponymous promotional company to New York for what will make the outfit a nationally known boxing corporation with fight cards now taking place in California and New York.

Elijah Pierce (21-2, 17 KOs) and Lorenzo Parra (23-1-1, 17 KOs), will throw fists in a scintillating main event for the WBO Featherweight International Title.

The title showdown was originally set for the inaugural MPP event in Temecula, California and is now taking place on the East Coast on top of a stacked undercard from the famed Turning Stone Resort Casino in New York.

“Pierce versus Parra is a fight fans were eagerly waiting for, and we’re excited to bring it back as the centerpiece of our second U.S. show,” said Sean Gibbons, President of Manny Pacquiao Promotions.

“Turning Stone Resort Casino has become the home of Hall of Fame Induction Weekend, which is synonymous with our mission at MPP as we continue to build the future stars in boxing.”

The co-main event features another title fight as Turning Stone Casino favorite Bryce Mills gloves up against Tobias Green (12-3-1, 4 KOs) for the US WBC Silver Super Lightweight Championship.

In a special attraction undercard bout, Manny “Jimuel” Pacquiao Jr. (0-0-1), will look to get into the win column for the first time as a a professional following his debut in November 2025 at the Pechanga Resort and Casino in California. the action packed throw down with Brendan Lally in Temecula was ruled a majority draw. Pacquiao Jr.’s New York opponent is to be determined.

Promising upstart Curmel Moton, (8-0, 6KO) will also be featured on the undercard in association with his promoter Mayweather Promotions.

The fight card is live from New York on Amazon Prime video on February 28, 2026.