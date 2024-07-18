Madrimov Confident Heating Into Fight With Crawford

On August 3, 2024 pound for pound entrant Terence Crawford returns against challenger Israil Madrimov at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

Madrimov, (10-0-1, 7KO) is seemingly the underdog heading into fight night, yet the fighter brings up his amateur career of over 300 fights and speaks on his professional opponents to date.

“I have more than 200 International amateur fights. So overall, over 300 amateur fights,” Madrimov continued. “I have experience fighting everyone around the world. The ring will show everything. On August 3rd, you will see everything.

“Experience-wise, yes, I have ten professional fights, but it’s a high quality. All ten were WBA fights. All ten were twelve-rounders against stiff opposition,” said Madrimov