Luis Ortiz stops Charles Martin in 6

Photos: Ryan Hafey/

Premier Boxing Champions

Heavyweight contender Luis Ortiz (33-2, 28 KOs) scored a sixth-round stoppage over former titlist Charles Martin (28-3-1, 25 KOs) in an IBF title eliminator on Saturday night at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

The fight, which headlined the Premier Boxing Champions on FOX PPV saw Ortiz get off the canvas twice in an exciting contest.

In the opening round, Martin connected with a hard left near the end of the frame that put Ortiz down on the canvas.

Ortiz and Martin would continue trading punches over the next two rounds, and in the fourth, Martin landed a jab-right hand combo that sent Ortiz down for the second time in the fight.

“I was very focused during this fight,” said Ortiz. “I was never worried. My trainer just told me to keep working the jab and that’s what I was able to do.”

Ortiz however, managed to regain his composure and worked to the body and utilized his jab to setup Martin for what was to come in the sixth round, where Ortiz landed a combination that sent Martin down for the first time in the fight.

Though Martin got to his feet and attempted to survive the round, constant pressure from Ortiz and a sustained attack was enough to convince referee Frank Santore Jr. to waive it off at 1:37 of the sixth round.

“I maintained faith the entire time,” said Ortiz. “I knew I had my family and these fans behind me. I told everyone that this fight would be fireworks. He knocked me down, but then I finished him. I respect him a lot and now I’m coming after every heavyweight in line for the title.”

In the co-headliner, heavyweight Frank Sanchez (20-0, 13 KOs) remained unbeaten with a lackluster decision win over Christian Hammer (26-9, 16 KOs).

The fight was slow and uneventful, with Sanchez content to take it the distance, though he managed to floor Hammer in the 10th round.

Scores were 100-89 from all three judges for Sanchez.

“I feel very happy,” said Sanchez. “Starting out the year like this with another win in front of all the Cuban fans here in Miami is amazing.”