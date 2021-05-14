Luis Nery-Brandon Figueroa final presser

Photo: Esther Lin / Showtime

The final press conference for the upcoming super bantamweight clash between Luis Nery and Brandon Figueroa took place on Thursday afternoon.

The fight takes place this Saturday night on Showtime as part of the Premier Boxing Champions card from the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, airing at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

LUIS NERY

“In the ring, I’m going for the finish. Everything is on the line. I just have to prove what I’m capable of inside the ring. I don’t care about anything else but that.

“I think people got carried away about my performance from my last fight. You’re going to see that my power translates on Saturday. Brandon is going to be the first person to see how my power really translates to super bantamweight. “We’ve all been waiting to fight with fans in the stands. The fans are part of the thrill of boxing and how boxing is supposed to be. I can’t wait.

“I’m ready to fight anybody that will improve my legacy. I want to keep winning and moving up divisions and putting together a resume that matches up with all of the legendary Mexican fighters.”

BRANDON FIGUEROA

“I had what was probably one of the best training camps of my career. I’m more than ready for this fight. I feel like all of my advantages are going to be used Saturday night and I just can’t wait. It’s going to be an exciting fight. If I’m this excited now, I can’t imagine what it’s like with the fans there. I’m willing to put it all on the line Saturday night.

“Nery is going to learn a lot about me on Saturday night. My size will definitely help me. I feel like he hasn’t fought a guy this big, this strong and he’s going to find out on Saturday night. I’ve trained tremendously for this fight. I have the best conditioning in the 122-pound division. My volume output speaks for itself and I feel like a lot of people underestimate me. After Saturday night, they won’t. Once the bell rings, it’s go-time and I come to fight. I come one hundred percent and I’m coming to take that belt home.

“This game is all about proving yourself in and out of the ring. I feel like my hard work speaks for itself. My fights speak for themselves. I’m just glad I get to share the ring with Luis Nery. I know he comes to win as well, but I don’t think he wants it as bad as I do. If it goes my way, Stephen Fulton is next and that’s a fight that I’ve been wanting for a long time. It’s time to unify. If that’s not what you come to boxing for, then what are you in boxing for?

Fight fans can pick up tickets now via AXS.