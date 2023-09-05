Los Angeles Media Workouts for GBP Events

Media workouts are scheduled for August 29 for two separate Golden Boy Promotions fight cards at For J Fitness in Los Angeles.

Fighters from both fight cards will be present in the workout, which will be live streamed: https://www.youtube.com/live/7QB2z-2ur9Y?si=-RsZzxEEnayd29-9.

William Zepeda faces Mercito Gesta on September 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, and Raul Curiel will face Courtney Pennington in Indio.

Zepeda vs. Gesta is a 12-round fight for the WBA Continental Americas Lightweight Title presented by Golden Boy Promotions. The fight is sponsored by Betonline, “BetOnline, Your Online Sportsbook Experts.” The event will be available worldwide to all subscribers on DAZN, both live and on demand.