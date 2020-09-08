Lomachenko-Lopez showdown set for October 17

Top Rank today announced a series of boxing cards throughout the month of October that includes the long-awaited showdown between unified WBA/WBC/WBO lightweight champ Vasyl Lomachenko and lightweight IBF titlist Teofimo Lopez, which takes place on October 17.

Lomachenko (14-1, 10 KOs) is coming off a decision win over Luke Campbell in London and is widely considered as one of boxing’s best, amassing a 396-1 amateur record and two Olympic gold medals before turning pro and winning his first world title in his third fight.

Lopez (15-0, 12 KOs) , who is one of boxing’s rising stars, is making his first title defense, having knocked out Richard Commey in two rounds last December.

The young titleholder has been calling out Lomachenko in recent outings, and the two will finally meet inside the Las Vegas Bubble inside the MGM Grand Conference Center.

Lomachenko said, “Teofimo Lopez can talk all he wants. He’s very good at talking. He has done nothing but say my name for the past two years. I am a fighter, and my goal is to win another world title. Good for Teofimo. When we fight in Las Vegas, he will eat my punches and his words. I will be the better man, and four world titles will come home with me to Ukraine.”

Lopez said, “I will beat up Lomachenko and take his belts. Simple as that. I’m coming to Las Vegas to make history. I don’t like the guy, and I’m going to have fun as Lomachenko’s face is beaten and marked up by my hands. The Takeover is here, and the reign of Lomachenko, the little diva, is coming to an end.”

The remainin Top Rank Boxing schedule for October can be found below:

Saturday, October 3

Jose Zepeda (32-2, 2 NC, 25 KOs) vs. Ivan Baranchyk (20-1, 13 KOs)

MGM Grand Las Vegas

10 Rounds, Junior Welterweight

ESPN+, 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT



Friday, October 9

Emanuel Navarrete (32-1, 28 KOs) vs. Ruben Villa (18-0, 5 KOs)

MGM Grand Las Vegas

12 Rounds, Vacant WBO Featherweight World Title

ESPN & ESPN Deportes, 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT



Friday, October 23

Artur Beterbiev (15-0, 15 KOs) vs. Adam Deines (19-1-1, 10 KOs)

Moscow

12 Rounds, Beterbiev’s WBC/IBF Light Heavyweight World Titles

ESPN & ESPN Deportes, 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT

Undercard: ESPN+, 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT



Saturday, October 31

Naoya Inoue (19-0, 16 KOs) vs. Jason Moloney (21-1, 18 KOs)

MGM Grand Las Vegas

12 Rounds, Inoue’s IBF/WBA Bantamweight World Titles

ESPN+, 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

