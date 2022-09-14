‘Locked and Loaded’ Hits Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, California

Thompson Boxing Promotions will present “Locked ‘N Loaded” on September 23, 2022 with prospect Richard Brewart granted top billing as he tests his undefeated record against fellow undefeated middleweight Joeshon James in the main event of the nite.

“This will be another step toward my goal of becoming one of the top middleweights in the division,” Brewart Jr., (12-0, 4KO) stated. “This will be my fourth undefeated fighter that I’ll be facing in my career, and I wouldn’t want it any other way. These are the type of fights I need to win to get me ranked. I’m expecting a tough fight with Joeshon James, and the fans will be witnessing a great performance by me. My goal is to break him down and take him out in the later rounds.”

James is confident of placing a blemish on Brewart’s record.

“Brewart Jr. is a good fighter, but he’s not on my level,” said James, (6-0, 3KO). “I know he’ll be fighting in front of his hometown fans, but that has only motivated me to train harder, as I know I’ll be going to battle in hostile territory. No disrespect, but I’m going to win this fight and give Brewart Jr. his first loss.”

A featherweight bout is set for the nights co-main event at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontarioas Roberto Meza Jr. (15-2-1, 8 KOs) gloves up against Isaac Avelar (16-5, 10 KOs).

Rialto, California will be represented when Ruben Islas faces Arizona native Alexis Salido in a featherweight contest that will open the nite of fights.

Sponsors include Hustler Casino, TBP and Omega Products International.

The event will be telecast on Thompson Boxing Promotions website as well as the outfits YouTube and Facebook pages as boxing personalities Beto Duran, Doug Fischer and Jessica Rosales will be handling mic duties.