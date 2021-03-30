Loba Returns!!!

On Saturday May 1, 2021 Zulina ‘Loba’ Munoz will start a new path in her career when she headlines a fight card from the Arena San Juan Pantitlan in Mexico City, Mexico.



After several proposals received did not come to fruition, Team Loba coaches Mauro and Lazaro Ayala sprang into action to put together a Cinco De Mayo weekend event in which Lobos, the former World Boxing Council super flyweight champion, will be the featured main event with Boxeo LAZ handling the promotion.



“I am really happy to come back after more than one year out of the ring. I’m excited, and hoping to become champion of the world once again,” said Munoz, (52-3, 30KO) who won the vacant International WBC bantamweight title in her last bout, a knockout win against Valeria Perez in March 2020.



‘Loba’ is a decorated former champion in the bantamweight and flyweight divisions in a career that extends back to 2005.



The May 1 event will be coming live from Mexico and streamed on Facebook Live.



