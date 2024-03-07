Lightweight Jalen Walker Signs to Top Rank, Debut April 13

Jalen “Sky” Walker (12-0-1, 10 KOs) has signed a long-term promotional contract with Top Rank and will fight in an eight-round bout against Alejandro Guerrero (12-4, 9 KOs) on Saturday, April 13 at American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas.

“Jalen Walker is a sensational talent who I believe will soon be among the top 130-pound contenders,” said Top Rank Chairman Bob Arum.



Walker said, “I am very excited and looking forward to working with Top Rank, a company that promoted Muhammad Ali and guided the careers of fighters such as Floyd Mayweather Jr., Oscar De La Hoya, Manny Pacquiao, and many more. With hard work, dedication, and the Top Rank team behind me, I will be amongst those names!”