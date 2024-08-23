Lara Defends WBA 160 Title Against Garcia on Mexican Independence Day Canelo-Berlanga Event

Erislandy Lara defends his WBA middleweight championship against former title holder Danny Garcia in the co-main event of the Mexican Independence Day mega fight between Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga.

“This is going to be a tough fight, I know that. But every fight at the championship level is tough and has its challenges. I’m preparing hard for Danny and I believe that my experience fighting at this weight will be an advantage,” said Lara from training camp.

The event is PBC Pay-Per-View available on Prime Video live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

“I’m very happy with the work I’ve been putting in during this training camp,” said Lara. “We’ve had a lot of time to work on fighting Danny Garcia and we’re prepared for what he brings. He’s a very powerful puncher with both hands, so I’ve had to tighten up and make a few adjustments on my defense. My focus is why I can keep performing at this level again and again. I’m going to be in tremendous shape like I always am and I’ll be ready for anything he does in the ring.”