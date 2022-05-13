Kovalev ready for return on Saturday night

Photo: Triller Fight Club

Former light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev (34-4-1, 29 KOs) is set to return to the ring this Saturday night, ending a nearly two-and-a-half-year layoff when he takes on Tervel Pulev (16-0, 13 KOs) at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California in the main event of Triller’s Fight Club PPV, streaming on FITE.

“I’m ready for anybody and anywhere. My promoter said [I’d be fighting] Tervel Pulev, I’m ready always. I just want to make a great comeback and make all my fans proud of me.”

Kovalev’s last fight was an 11th-round knockout loss to Canelo Alvarez in November 2019.

“Thanks very much to Triller Fight Club for making this fight happen. I’m very excited to be facing clearly the toughest opponent of my career in Sergey Kovalev. My prediction is I’m going to remain undefeated,” said Pulev at today’s final press conference.

The fight card includes a 10-round heavyweight clash between Kubrat Pulev and Jerry Forest, a 6-round welterweight fight between Evan Holyfield and Jurmain McDonald, and a 6-round junior middleweight bout between Fernando Vargas Jr. and Terrance Jarmon.

There will be a two-hour free preview on FITE beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT with the PPV starting at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT also on FITE.